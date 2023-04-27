Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR) Rating Increased to Buy at StockNews.com

Nabors Industries (NYSE:NBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $195.00 to $176.00 in a report on Wednesday. Benchmark initiated coverage on Nabors Industries in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their price objective on Nabors Industries from $135.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Nabors Industries from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $177.86.

Nabors Industries Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NBR traded down $3.70 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $104.56. 265,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,707. The firm has a market cap of $989.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 2.76. Nabors Industries has a 12-month low of $92.66 and a 12-month high of $193.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $129.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.63.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries ( NYSE:NBR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($3.89) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by ($2.83). The company had revenue of $769.34 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.46 million. Nabors Industries had a negative net margin of 4.03% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Nabors Industries will post 12.05 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 5.7% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares in the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in shares of Nabors Industries during the third quarter valued at about $365,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 10.1% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 2,430 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 21.4% during the third quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. now owns 36,353 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elm Ridge Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nabors Industries by 33.0% during the third quarter. Elm Ridge Management LLC now owns 14,885 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,510,000 after acquiring an additional 3,697 shares in the last quarter. 71.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries Ltd. engages in the provision of platform work over and drilling rigs. It also provides performance tools, directional drilling services, tubular running services, and innovative technologies. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Drilling, Canada Drilling, International Drilling, Drilling Solutions, and Rig Technologies.

