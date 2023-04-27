Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Separately, Northland Securities cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.
Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %
Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics
Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile
Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Nabriva Therapeutics (NBRV)
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
- How to Invest in GTE Technology
- Chipotle Mexican Grill Is Still A Tasty Investment
- Why Do Tech Stocks Go Down When Interest Rates Rise?
Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.