Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nabriva Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBRV – Get Rating) in a report issued on Sunday. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, Northland Securities cut Nabriva Therapeutics from an outperform rating to an underperform rating in a report on Friday, January 6th.

Get Nabriva Therapeutics alerts:

Nabriva Therapeutics Trading Up 1.3 %

Nabriva Therapeutics stock opened at $1.60 on Friday. Nabriva Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $8.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.22 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.56. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nabriva Therapeutics

Nabriva Therapeutics Company Profile

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nabriva Therapeutics stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Nabriva Therapeutics plc ( NASDAQ:NBRV Get Rating ) by 102.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 795,938 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 402,144 shares during the quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.13% of Nabriva Therapeutics worth $145,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Nabriva Therapeutics Plc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel anti-infective agents to treat serious infections. Its product pipeline includes Lefamulin, CONTEPO, and BC-7013. The company was founded in October 2005 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nabriva Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.