NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in April

Posted by on Apr 27th, 2023

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRFGet Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NagaCorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NGCRF opened at 0.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.76. NagaCorp has a 12-month low of 0.44 and a 12-month high of 1.00.

About NagaCorp

(Get Rating)

NagaCorp Ltd. an investment holding company, which manages and operates a hotel and entertainment complex. The firm operates through the Casino Operations; and Hotel & Entertainment Operations. The Casino Operations segment deals with all gaming activities. The Hotel and Entertainment Operations segment engages in the operations of leisure, hotel, and entertainment activities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NagaCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NagaCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.