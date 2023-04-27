NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF) Short Interest Down 26.1% in April

NagaCorp Ltd. (OTCMKTS:NGCRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 209,900 shares, a decrease of 26.1% from the March 31st total of 283,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

NagaCorp Stock Performance

OTCMKTS NGCRF opened at 0.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of 0.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of 0.76. NagaCorp has a 12-month low of 0.44 and a 12-month high of 1.00.

About NagaCorp

NagaCorp Ltd. an investment holding company, which manages and operates a hotel and entertainment complex. The firm operates through the Casino Operations; and Hotel & Entertainment Operations. The Casino Operations segment deals with all gaming activities. The Hotel and Entertainment Operations segment engages in the operations of leisure, hotel, and entertainment activities.

