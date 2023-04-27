National Bank Financial Comments on Choice Properties REIT’s FY2023 Earnings (TSE:CHP)

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, April 25th. National Bank Financial analyst T. Woolley now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.98.

Choice Properties REIT (TSE:CHP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported C($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.24 by C($1.04). The firm had revenue of C$314.38 million during the quarter.

Separately, Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Choice Properties REIT in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.

Choice Properties REIT has a one year low of C$11.59 and a one year high of C$14.26.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.063 dividend. This is a boost from Choice Properties REIT’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

Choice Properties REIT Company Profile

Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (the Trust) is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. The Trust is the owner, manager and developer of retail and other commercial properties across Canada. Its portfolio comprises over 530 properties with a total gross leasable area (GLA) of approximately 44 million square feet.

