Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Navitas Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.83.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Navitas Semiconductor in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $6.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered Navitas Semiconductor from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Navitas Semiconductor from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total transaction of $503,262.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 832,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,524.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Daniel M. Kinzer sold 8,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.30, for a total transaction of $56,637.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 4,669,847 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,420,036.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David Moxam sold 81,566 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.17, for a total value of $503,262.22. Following the transaction, the director now owns 832,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,137,524.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,779,549 shares of company stock valued at $121,284,241 in the last ninety days. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Navitas Semiconductor Trading Down 2.8 %

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in Navitas Semiconductor in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 22.70% of the company’s stock.

NVTS stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $5.48. The company had a trading volume of 1,622,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,484,353. The business has a 50-day moving average of $6.48 and a 200-day moving average of $5.13. Navitas Semiconductor has a one year low of $3.11 and a one year high of $8.35. The stock has a market cap of $881.68 million, a PE ratio of 9.29 and a beta of 2.40.

Navitas Semiconductor (NASDAQ:NVTS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.00 million. Navitas Semiconductor had a negative return on equity of 24.99% and a net margin of 196.91%. Research analysts forecast that Navitas Semiconductor will post -0.26 EPS for the current year.

Navitas Semiconductor Company Profile

Navitas Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, and markets gallium nitride (GaN) power integrated circuits used in power conversion and charging. It operates in the United States, Ireland, Germany, Italy, Belgium, China, Taiwan, and the Philippines. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in El Segundo, California.

