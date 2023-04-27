NEAR Protocol Market Cap Achieves $1.74 Billion (NEAR)

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 27th. During the last seven days, NEAR Protocol has traded down 4.5% against the dollar. NEAR Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion and $90.23 million worth of NEAR Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NEAR Protocol coin can now be purchased for about $1.94 or 0.00006541 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

NEAR Protocol Profile

NEAR uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 14th, 2020. NEAR Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 893,861,600 coins. NEAR Protocol’s official Twitter account is @nearprotocol. The official message board for NEAR Protocol is near.org/blog. NEAR Protocol’s official website is near.org.

NEAR Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NEAR Protocol (NEAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. NEAR Protocol has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 893,861,600 in circulation. The last known price of NEAR Protocol is 1.92011196 USD and is down -1.67 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 239 active market(s) with $116,753,876.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://near.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEAR Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEAR Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEAR Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

