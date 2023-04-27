Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF) Short Interest Down 30.0% in April

Nemetschek SE (OTCMKTS:NEMTF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 212,200 shares, a decline of 30.0% from the March 31st total of 303,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2,122.0 days.

Nemetschek Stock Performance

Shares of NEMTF remained flat at $49.10 during midday trading on Thursday. Nemetschek has a 1-year low of $47.50 and a 1-year high of $49.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.10 and a 200-day moving average of $49.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Berenberg Bank upgraded Nemetschek from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Nemetschek presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.04.

About Nemetschek

Nemetschek SE provides software solutions for architecture, engineering, construction, media, and entertainment markets in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Design, Build, Manage, and Media & Entertainment. The Design segment offers software solutions primarily under the Allplan, Graphisoft, Solibri, Precast, Vectorworks, SCIA, dRofus, Data Design System, Frilo, and RISA brands for architects, designers, engineers, structural engineers, specialist planners, and landscape designers, as well as developers and general contractors.

Featured Articles

