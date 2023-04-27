Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY) Short Interest Update

Neste Oyj (OTCMKTS:NTOIY – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,200 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the March 31st total of 24,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Neste Oyj Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS NTOIY traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.83. The stock had a trading volume of 5,864 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,667. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.92 and a 200-day moving average of $23.76. Neste Oyj has a 12-month low of $20.10 and a 12-month high of $26.03.

Neste Oyj Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were paid a $0.2322 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. This is a boost from Neste Oyj’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 1.54%. Neste Oyj’s dividend payout ratio is 45.88%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About Neste Oyj

A number of analysts have commented on NTOIY shares. UBS Group cut shares of Neste Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Societe Generale raised shares of Neste Oyj from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Neste Oyj in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.25.

Neste Corp. engages in the production of petroleum products and supply of renewable diesel. It operates through the following segments: Renewable Products, Oil Products, Marketing & Services, and Others. The Renewable Products segment produces, markets, and sells renewable diesel, renewable jet fuels and solutions, renewable solvents as well as raw material for bioplastics.

