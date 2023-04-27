NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Given New $21.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.
A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.
NETSTREIT Stock Down 0.7 %
NYSE:NTST opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 108.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.
Institutional Trading of NETSTREIT
NETSTREIT Company Profile
NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NETSTREIT (NTST)
- KLA Corporation On Track To Outperform In 2023
- Can Boston Scientific Set Another Net High?
- Boeing Cleared For Takeoff In Earnings Turnaround
- Texas Instruments: Another Reason To Take Profits In Chip Stocks?
- 11 Best Growth Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for NETSTREIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NETSTREIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.