NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST) Given New $21.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

NETSTREIT (NYSE:NTST – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $22.50 to $21.50 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price suggests a potential upside of 24.06% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded NETSTREIT from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Raymond James downgraded NETSTREIT from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.94.

NYSE:NTST opened at $17.33 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 3.84 and a current ratio of 3.84. The company has a market cap of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 108.32, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.94. NETSTREIT has a 52-week low of $17.07 and a 52-week high of $23.05. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.89.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of NETSTREIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 209,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 15.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 2,022 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 28,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in NETSTREIT by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 205,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,757,000 after purchasing an additional 8,830 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centersquare Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in NETSTREIT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $606,000.

NETSTREIT is an internally managed Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) based in Dallas, Texas that specializes in acquiring single-tenant net lease retail properties nationwide. The growing portfolio consists of high-quality properties leased to e-commerce resistant tenants with healthy balance sheets.

