NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC) Stock Price Down 5.7%

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating)’s share price fell 5.7% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.48 and last traded at $1.48. 58,386 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 158,553 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.57.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Stock Down 5.7 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.63 and a 200 day moving average of $1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.21 million, a PE ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 0.32.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:NMTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. NeuroOne Medical Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.99% and a negative net margin of 3,527.67%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NeuroOne Medical Technologies

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $34,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $113,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of NeuroOne Medical Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $103,000. 2.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NeuroOne Medical Technologies Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of thin film electrode technology for continuous electroencephalogram and stereoelectrocencephalography recording, spinal cord stimulation, brain stimulation, and ablation solutions.

