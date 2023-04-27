Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $96.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. Nevro’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.98) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:NVRO traded down $4.27 during trading on Thursday, hitting $30.32. 876,317 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,338. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,159.00 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.77. Nevro has a 52-week low of $28.75 and a 52-week high of $66.66.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in Nevro by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 32,100 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,994 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $186,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $689,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in Nevro by 226.7% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 920,448 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $36,450,000 after acquiring an additional 638,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth $827,000. 96.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Mizuho began coverage on shares of Nevro in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.50.

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

