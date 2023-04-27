Nevro (NYSE:NVRO) Announces Earnings Results

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.06) by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $96.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.35 million. Nevro had a net margin of 0.74% and a negative return on equity of 36.24%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.98) earnings per share.

Nevro Stock Down 12.3 %

Shares of NVRO traded down $4.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.32. 876,327 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 625,338. Nevro has a 1-year low of $28.75 and a 1-year high of $66.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 7.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a PE ratio of -3,159.00 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average of $37.77.

Get Nevro alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nevro

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,718,980 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $341,322,000 after purchasing an additional 568,749 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Nevro by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,621,085 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $168,743,000 after purchasing an additional 60,289 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Nevro by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,797,160 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $129,989,000 after purchasing an additional 287,936 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Nevro in the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,205,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in Nevro by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,184,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $46,886,000 after purchasing an additional 250,805 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.03% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

About Nevro

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Nevro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th. Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Nevro in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Nevro from $43.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.50.

(Get Rating)

Nevro Corp. engages in the development of medical devices. The firm focuses on providing products that improve the quality of life of patients suffering from debilitating chronic pain. It develops and commercializes the senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Nevro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nevro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.