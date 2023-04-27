New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. Sells 700 Shares of Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd. decreased its position in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,310 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. SEA comprises approximately 17.8% of New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. New Silk Road Investment PTE Ltd.’s holdings in SEA were worth $11,879,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laffer Tengler Investments acquired a new position in shares of SEA in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the first quarter worth approximately $68,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SEA during the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its position in SEA by 107.1% during the fourth quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 580 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC grew its position in SEA by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 812 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

Get SEA alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SE. Benchmark began coverage on SEA in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $105.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on SEA from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Bank of America upped their target price on SEA from $68.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded SEA from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, HSBC upped their target price on SEA from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $96.39.

SEA Stock Performance

Shares of SEA stock traded up $1.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $75.28. 1,269,644 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,908,014. Sea Limited has a 12 month low of $40.67 and a 12 month high of $93.70. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market capitalization of $42.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.41 and a beta of 1.71.

SEA (NYSE:SE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 7th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $1.47. The company had revenue of $3.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. SEA had a negative net margin of 13.28% and a negative return on equity of 26.25%. SEA’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.12) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sea Limited will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About SEA

(Get Rating)

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sea Limited (NYSE:SE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SEA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SEA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.