Newmont (NYSE:NEM) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The basic materials company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The firm’s revenue was down 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share.

Newmont Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Newmont stock traded up $1.12 during trading on Thursday, hitting $48.27. 7,307,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,052,860. The firm has a market cap of $38.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Newmont has a 52-week low of $37.45 and a 52-week high of $74.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.08.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently -296.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Insider Activity

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NEM. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. National Bank Financial raised their price target on Newmont from C$86.00 to C$91.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Newmont from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $60.22.

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total transaction of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $486,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 322,039 shares in the company, valued at $14,250,225.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,882,981.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Newmont

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Newmont by 7.6% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Newmont by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,135,415 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $431,192,000 after purchasing an additional 94,108 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter worth about $332,897,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 103.3% during the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 4,489,270 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $356,749,000 after acquiring an additional 2,281,418 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 70.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 4,305,094 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $342,040,000 after acquiring an additional 1,781,294 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.60% of the company’s stock.

About Newmont

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

