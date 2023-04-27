Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NASDAQ:NEWTZ – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,500 shares, a growth of 29.6% from the March 31st total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Trading Up 1.8 %
Shares of NASDAQ:NEWTZ traded up $0.43 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,964 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,815. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $24.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.34. Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 has a one year low of $22.83 and a one year high of $25.74.
Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 Announces Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, April 15th will be issued a $0.3438 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.55%.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Newtek Business Services Corp. 5.50% Notes Due 2026 (NEWTZ)
