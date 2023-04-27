NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Shares Sold by Brinker Capital Investments LLC

Brinker Capital Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,431 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,671 shares during the quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $8,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Westpac Banking Corp raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 198,997 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,636,000 after buying an additional 29,903 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 18.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 51,803 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,331,000 after buying an additional 8,017 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 82.6% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 6,487 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $542,000 after buying an additional 2,934 shares during the period. Finally, Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of NextEra Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $201,000. 76.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Stock Down 4.8 %

Shares of NYSE:NEE opened at $74.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $75.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.85. The stock has a market cap of $149.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.44, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.47. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.22 and a 52-week high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy Increases Dividend

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $6.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.78 billion. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 26.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.4675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from NextEra Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.87 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 89.47%.

Insider Transactions at NextEra Energy

In other news, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. bought 13,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,749,111.20. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CFO Terrell Kirk Crews II purchased 2,672 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $74.87 per share, with a total value of $200,052.64. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,483,437.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Armando Pimentel, Jr. purchased 13,200 shares of NextEra Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $75.44 per share, for a total transaction of $995,808.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 129,230 shares in the company, valued at $9,749,111.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 18,872 shares of company stock worth $1,417,721. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on NextEra Energy from $94.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Bank of America downgraded NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $94.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on NextEra Energy from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.50.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc engages in the provision of renewable energy. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment involves the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.