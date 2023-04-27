NextSource Materials (TSE:NEXT) Trading Down 1%

Shares of NextSource Materials Inc. (TSE:NEXT – Get Rating) traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$1.97 and last traded at C$2.01. 57,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 0% from the average session volume of 57,278 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.03.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$2.35 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.53. The firm has a market cap of C$257.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.23 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 4.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

NextSource Materials Inc acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Madagascar and Canada. The company primarily explores for graphite and vanadium deposits. Its flagship property is the 100% owned Molo graphite mine project covering an area of 425 square kilometers located in the Southern Madagascar Region, Madagascar.

