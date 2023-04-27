NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lowered its stake in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 46.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,570 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,358 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of NIKE by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 11,128 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,302,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Unison Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Fi3 FINANCIAL ADVISORS LLC purchased a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter worth about $205,000. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of NIKE in the 4th quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 202,705 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $23,719,000 after purchasing an additional 4,543 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.20% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Stock Performance

NYSE NKE traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $124.18. The stock had a trading volume of 1,584,126 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,849,310. The company’s 50-day moving average is $121.56 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.32. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $82.22 and a one year high of $131.31. The stock has a market cap of $190.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

NIKE Announces Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 21st. The footwear maker reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.48 billion. NIKE had a return on equity of 35.98% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 3rd. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.19%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NIKE news, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total transaction of $13,117,500.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Peter B. Henry purchased 557 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $125.45 per share, for a total transaction of $69,875.65. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,062 shares in the company, valued at $509,577.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 110,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.25, for a total value of $13,117,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 1,376,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,202,599.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $151.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on NIKE from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on NIKE from $146.00 to $142.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on NIKE from $140.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $134.33.

NIKE Company Profile

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America, Europe, Middle East & Africa, Greater China, Asia Pacific & Latin America, Global Brand Divisions, Converse, and Corporate.

