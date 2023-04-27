NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Acquires New Shares in BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 3,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $852,000. BeiGene makes up 0.3% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in BeiGene during the 4th quarter worth $4,453,000. Simplicity Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 3,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of BeiGene by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 124,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,413,000 after acquiring an additional 23,721 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connective Portfolio Management LLC bought a new position in shares of BeiGene in the 4th quarter worth about $440,000. 51.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get BeiGene alerts:

BeiGene Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:BGNE traded up $8.20 during trading on Thursday, hitting $254.24. 125,872 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 226,776. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $233.42 and a 200 day moving average of $218.88. BeiGene, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $118.18 and a 52-week high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 3.55, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BeiGene ( NASDAQ:BGNE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($4.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.18) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $380.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $388.17 million. BeiGene had a negative return on equity of 39.72% and a negative net margin of 141.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($6.22) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BeiGene, Ltd. will post -13.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BGNE has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen raised their target price on BeiGene from $213.00 to $262.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on BeiGene from $236.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price target on shares of BeiGene in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BeiGene from $325.00 to $321.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on BeiGene in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, BeiGene currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $289.16.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Xiaodong Wang sold 67,635 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.03, for a total transaction of $15,287,539.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

BeiGene Profile

(Get Rating)

BeiGene Ltd. is a global, science-driven biotechnology company focused on developing innovative and affordable medicines to improve treatment outcomes and access for patients worldwide. The company was founded by Xiao Dong Wang and John V. Oyler on October 28, 2010 and is headquartered in George Town, KY.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BGNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BeiGene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:BGNE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BeiGene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BeiGene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.