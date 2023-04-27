NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Has $20.72 Million Position in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd lessened its stake in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 728,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274,511 shares during the period. FOX accounts for about 6.6% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd owned 0.13% of FOX worth $20,719,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FOX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in FOX by 36.4% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 404 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 2.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $733,000 after buying an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its stake in FOX by 2.2% in the third quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 29,323 shares of the company’s stock worth $836,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its stake in FOX by 5.8% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 12,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in FOX by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 15,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at FOX

In related news, insider Viet D. Dinh sold 72,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total value of $2,592,953.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,773,379.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FOX Stock Up 0.3 %

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of FOX in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Shares of FOX stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $29.83. 500,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,169,768. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $26.35 and a 1 year high of $34.42. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $31.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.11. The company has a current ratio of 3.37, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a PE ratio of 10.77 and a beta of 0.90.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter. FOX had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 15.71%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share.

FOX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. FOX’s payout ratio is 18.32%.

FOX Profile

Fox Corp. delivers news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations. The Cable Network Programming segment consists of the production and licensing of news and sports content distributed primarily through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies and online multi-channel video programming distributors.

