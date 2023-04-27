NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes $2.97 Million Position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLIN – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 293,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,967,000. Clean Earth Acquisitions accounts for approximately 0.9% of NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Shaolin Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $9,386,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $5,173,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the second quarter worth about $3,952,000. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new stake in Clean Earth Acquisitions during the third quarter worth about $3,495,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 96.8% during the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 610,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,021,000 after acquiring an additional 300,000 shares during the period. 64.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Stock Up 0.1 %

Clean Earth Acquisitions stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $10.32. 53,443 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 55,347. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.79 and a fifty-two week high of $11.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.11.

Clean Earth Acquisitions Company Profile

Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. intends to acquire assets or businesses through a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination. It focuses on acquiring companies in the clean energy ecosystem, including carbon, hydrogen, sustainable agriculture, and renewable energy.

