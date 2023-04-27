NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd Takes Position in Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR)

NINE MASTS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 299,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CLINR. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clean Earth Acquisitions during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Clean Earth Acquisitions in the third quarter valued at about $149,000. Periscope Capital Inc. raised its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 106.9% in the third quarter. Periscope Capital Inc. now owns 1,240,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 640,840 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street LLC raised its position in Clean Earth Acquisitions by 39.8% in the third quarter. Clear Street LLC now owns 1,337,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 380,547 shares during the last quarter.

Get Clean Earth Acquisitions alerts:

Clean Earth Acquisitions Trading Up 1.5 %

Shares of CLINR stock traded up $0.00 on Thursday, hitting $0.19. The company had a trading volume of 2,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,815. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.15. Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. has a twelve month low of $0.08 and a twelve month high of $0.49.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLINR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clean Earth Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:CLINR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Earth Acquisitions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.