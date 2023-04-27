Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $22.25-22.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $22.05. The company issued revenue guidance of $38.0-38.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $38.32 billion.

Shares of NYSE:NOC traded up $8.59 on Thursday, reaching $457.68. 1,365,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,032,002. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $430.93 and a fifty-two week high of $556.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $464.79 and its 200-day moving average is $490.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.59 billion, a PE ratio of 14.37, a P/E/G ratio of 6.12 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $0.93. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 28.29% and a net margin of 13.38%. The company had revenue of $10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.00 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 22.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 24th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.96%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $500.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $550.00 to $520.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. Cowen cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $500.00 to $478.00 in a report on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman from $544.00 to $488.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $508.13.

In related news, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total value of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,717 shares in the company, valued at $4,093,939.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, CAO Michael A. Hardesty sold 1,178 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $467.81, for a total value of $551,080.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 2,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,280,395.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $469.65, for a total transaction of $1,878,130.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,717 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,093,939.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,534 shares of company stock worth $4,934,622. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the first quarter worth approximately $240,000. CIC Wealth LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,000. qPULA Trading Management LP bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $224,000. Aspen Grove Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Avalon Investment & Advisory bought a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at about $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

