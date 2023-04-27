NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) Sets New 12-Month Low at $17.34

NortonLifeLock Inc (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $17.34 and last traded at $17.75, with a volume of 2706500 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.21.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on NortonLifeLock in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

The firm has a market cap of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.76.

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

