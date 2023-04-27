Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 71,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 174,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.

Novan Trading Down 3.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $34.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.

Institutional Trading of Novan

About Novan

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Novan during the 1st quarter worth approximately $113,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Novan by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 54,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after buying an additional 4,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Novan in the 3rd quarter valued at $165,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.68% of the company’s stock.

Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.

