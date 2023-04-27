Novan (NASDAQ:NOVN) Shares Down 3.1%

Shares of Novan, Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN – Get Rating) fell 3.1% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $1.24 and last traded at $1.24. 71,041 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 174,897 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NOVN. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Novan in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com raised Novan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st.
The stock has a market cap of $34.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.27.
Novan, Inc is a medical dermatology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapeutic products for skin diseases. It operates through the Commercial Operations and Research and Development segments. The Commercial Operations segment involves the promotion of treatments for medical dermatology conditions products.
