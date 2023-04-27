Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.
Novartis Stock Performance
Shares of Novartis stock opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $87.70. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56.
Novartis Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
