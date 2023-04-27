Novartis (NYSE:NVS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.16, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $12.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.60 billion. Novartis had a net margin of 13.78% and a return on equity of 22.44%. Novartis’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share.

Novartis Stock Performance

Shares of Novartis stock opened at $102.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $217.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.35, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $89.60 and its 200 day moving average is $87.70. Novartis has a 1 year low of $74.09 and a 1 year high of $105.56.

Get Novartis alerts:

Novartis Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were paid a $3.4694 dividend. This is a boost from Novartis’s previous annual dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a yield of 2.6%. Novartis’s payout ratio is presently 71.61%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Novartis

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Novartis from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Novartis from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.89.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Novartis during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 105.7% in the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 504 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Novartis by 80.6% in the 4th quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goepper Burkhardt LLC purchased a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

About Novartis

(Get Rating)

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.