Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVOS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,010,000 shares, a decline of 40.0% from the March 31st total of 6,680,000 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,980,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Novo Integrated Sciences Stock Up 13.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVOS traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $0.13. 47,999,310 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,377,072. The stock has a market cap of $18.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.11 and a beta of -0.55. Novo Integrated Sciences has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Get Novo Integrated Sciences alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Novo Integrated Sciences by 114.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 12,644 shares during the last quarter. 1.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Novo Integrated Sciences

Novo Integrated Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of medical services. The firm offers specialized physiotherapy, chiropractic care, occupational therapy, eldercare, laser therapeutics, massage therapy, acupuncture, chiropodist, neurological functions, kinesiology, and dental services. Its multi-disciplinary healthcare services and protocols are directed at assessment, treatment, management, rehabilitation, and prevention through its clinics, affiliate clinics, retirement homes, and long-term facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novo Integrated Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.