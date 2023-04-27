Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH) Short Interest Update

Nuveen Global High Income Fund (NYSE:JGH – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,600 shares, a growth of 402.3% from the March 31st total of 4,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 47,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Stock Performance

JGH stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $11.08. The company had a trading volume of 58,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,054. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.49. Nuveen Global High Income Fund has a 12 month low of $10.44 and a 12 month high of $13.60.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Friday, April 14th will be given a $0.1035 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th.

Institutional Trading of Nuveen Global High Income Fund

Nuveen Global High Income Fund Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in JGH. Hollencrest Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund by 161.8% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 5,156 shares during the period. Independent Wealth Network Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $130,000. Finally, Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nuveen Global High Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $131,000.

Nuveen Global High Income Fund is a closed-end investment fund. Its objective is to provide a high level of current income. The company uses a global high-income strategy, which blends high-yield bonds and other income producing securities from around the world, and across the capital structure and credit spectrum.

