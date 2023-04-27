NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR) Shares Sold by Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC

Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Transatlantique Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in NVR were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of NVR by 465.3% in the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 22,895 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $91,284,000 after buying an additional 18,845 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of NVR by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 349,178 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,392,201,000 after acquiring an additional 7,627 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth about $28,878,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVR in the third quarter worth about $24,453,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in NVR by 12,262.5% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 5,934 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,886 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Get NVR alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,213.22, for a total value of $521,322.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,367,422.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred E. Festa sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,032.84, for a total transaction of $8,052,544.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,541.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,327 shares of company stock worth $38,173,143 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVR Trading Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts recently commented on NVR shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of NVR in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of NVR from $5,120.00 to $6,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,956.00.

Shares of NVR stock opened at $5,681.59 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 5.64, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5,427.97 and its 200 day moving average is $4,905.59. NVR, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3,576.01 and a 1 year high of $5,986.96.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The construction company reported $99.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $88.96 by $10.93. NVR had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 51.46%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $116.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that NVR, Inc. will post 394.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About NVR

(Get Rating)

NVR, Inc engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes and condominium buildings. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mid Atlantic, North East, Mid East, and South East. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Reston, VA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.