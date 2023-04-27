Oak Thistle LLC Buys Shares of 3,997 Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new stake in shares of Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,997 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of POST. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 357 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 29,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Post by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 669 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Post by 20.4% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 962 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Post by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 7,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have issued reports on POST shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Post in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $106.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Post from $102.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Post from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.00.

Insider Activity

Post Stock Performance

In other news, Director David P. Skarie sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.74, for a total transaction of $224,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,518 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,815,565.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

POST traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $90.46. 79,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 422,877. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a PE ratio of 6.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.22 and its 200 day moving average is $90.22. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.28 and a 52 week high of $98.84.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.50. Post had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 5.36%. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current year.

Post Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.