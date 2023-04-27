Oak Thistle LLC Invests $298,000 in RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in shares of RingCentral, Inc. (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 8,430 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $298,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in RNG. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in RingCentral by 32.5% in the third quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,297,610 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $131,773,000 after acquiring an additional 808,987 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RingCentral in the 1st quarter worth approximately $83,500,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 46.3% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,556,709 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,206,000 after buying an additional 492,925 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,927,410 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,739,000 after buying an additional 420,567 shares during the period. Finally, Korea Investment CORP boosted its holdings in RingCentral by 211.8% in the 3rd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 567,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $22,687,000 after buying an additional 385,650 shares during the period. 88.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of RingCentral from $75.00 to $62.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $80.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Oppenheimer reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Friday, March 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of RingCentral in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.48.

In other news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $172,933.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254 over the last three months. Insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral stock traded up $0.34 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $28.37. The stock had a trading volume of 436,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,934,619. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.04 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.47 and a 12-month high of $92.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.72.

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative return on equity of 765.97% and a negative net margin of 44.22%. On average, research analysts expect that RingCentral, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

