Oak Thistle LLC Invests $704,000 in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,247 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $704,000. Broadridge Financial Solutions accounts for 1.5% of Oak Thistle LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 33.0% during the fourth quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. General Partner Inc. bought a new stake in Broadridge Financial Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Broadridge Financial Solutions by 82.5% during the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Broadridge Financial Solutions news, Director Robert N. Duelks sold 1,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.06, for a total transaction of $201,010.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $885,151.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $180.00 to $183.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Wolfe Research dropped their target price on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Broadridge Financial Solutions in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $169.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.40.

Shares of NYSE BR traded up $2.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $142.62. The stock had a trading volume of 113,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 547,549. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.35 and a 1 year high of $183.33. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $141.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $142.45. The firm has a market cap of $16.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.00.

Broadridge Financial Solutions (NYSE:BR – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Broadridge Financial Solutions had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 40.38%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a dividend of $0.725 per share. This represents a $2.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Broadridge Financial Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 64.73%.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of investor communications and technology solutions to banks, broker-dealers, mutual funds, and corporate issuers. It operates through the following segments: Investor Communication Solutions and Global Technology and Operations. The Investor Communication Solutions segment offers services for broker-dealer investor communication, customer communication, corporate issuer, advisor solutions, and mutual fund and retirement solutions.

