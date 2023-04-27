Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Carrier Global Co. (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Securian Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Carrier Global by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 68,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,832,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Carrier Global by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 11,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $472,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares during the period. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its position in Carrier Global by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 1,483 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 7,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the period. Finally, Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of Carrier Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 9,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. 85.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Carrier Global

In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total value of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kyle Crockett sold 10,433 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.85, for a total transaction of $478,353.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Nadia Villeneuve sold 20,538 shares of Carrier Global stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.45, for a total transaction of $933,452.10. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 48,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,222,505. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Carrier Global Trading Up 0.9 %

CARR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Carrier Global from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Carrier Global in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Carrier Global from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Carrier Global from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Carrier Global in a research note on Monday, March 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $49.20.

Shares of NYSE:CARR traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $41.03. 5,015,991 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,918,508. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.91, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.32. Carrier Global Co. has a twelve month low of $33.10 and a twelve month high of $49.17. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.57 and its 200-day moving average price is $42.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.64.

Carrier Global (NYSE:CARR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.05 billion. Carrier Global had a return on equity of 26.38% and a net margin of 12.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Carrier Global Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Carrier Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.185 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Carrier Global’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

About Carrier Global

(Get Rating)

Carrier Global Corporation provides heating, ventilating, and air conditioning (HVAC), refrigeration, fire, security, and building automation technologies worldwide. It operates through three segments: HVAC, Refrigeration, and Fire & Security. The HVAC segment provides products, controls, services, and solutions to meet the heating, cooling, and ventilation needs of residential and commercial customers.

Featured Articles

