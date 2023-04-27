Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $368,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HII. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $755,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 175.0% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 110 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.7 %

HII stock traded up $1.33 during trading on Thursday, reaching $201.19. The company had a trading volume of 79,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 390,594. The business has a 50 day moving average of $210.40 and a 200 day moving average of $223.62. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.83 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $194.36 and a 52 week high of $260.02.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 9th. The aerospace company reported $3.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.70 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a return on equity of 18.81% and a net margin of 5.42%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.99 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 14.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 24th were issued a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s payout ratio is presently 34.33%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HII. TheStreet raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $247.00 to $236.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com cut shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $244.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Huntington Ingalls Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $245.86.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In related news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now owns 351 shares in the company, valued at $78,065.91. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Anastasi D. Kelly sold 3,662 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.41, for a total transaction of $814,465.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $78,065.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 1,717 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.96, for a total value of $369,086.32. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,285,890.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,924 shares of company stock worth $1,522,231 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in the shipbuilding business. It operates through the following business segments: Ingalls, Newport News, and Mission Technologies. The Ingalls segment designs and constructs non-nuclear ships, including amphibious assault ships, expeditionary warfare ships, surface combatants, and national security cutters (NSC).

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.