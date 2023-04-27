Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $332,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in NEM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 68,435,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,876,343,000 after buying an additional 561,193 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Newmont by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 33,136,774 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,392,739,000 after purchasing an additional 260,505 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Newmont by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,023,240 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,034,697,000 after purchasing an additional 917,795 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 66.2% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 6,532,751 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $274,555,000 after buying an additional 2,602,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Newmont by 5.7% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,220,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $261,443,000 after buying an additional 336,914 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Newmont news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,216,027.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total transaction of $146,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 84,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,146,018.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 28,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,304,380 over the last quarter. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Newmont Stock Up 2.0 %

NEM traded up $0.94 on Thursday, hitting $48.09. 3,457,761 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,001,815. The company has a current ratio of 2.23, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $38.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.91 and a beta of 0.33. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.08. Newmont Co. has a twelve month low of $37.45 and a twelve month high of $74.99.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. Newmont had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 6.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Newmont Co. will post 2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -296.29%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from $58.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 21st. BNP Paribas raised shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Newmont in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $53.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, March 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.22.

Newmont Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

See Also

