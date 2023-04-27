Oak Thistle LLC Makes New Investment in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new position in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 10,166 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,000. WillScot Mobile Mini makes up 1.0% of Oak Thistle LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Asset Dedication LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the first quarter valued at about $46,000. Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini during the third quarter valued at about $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.25% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on WSC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 17th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. William Blair began coverage on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $62.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of WillScot Mobile Mini from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, WillScot Mobile Mini has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.50.

WillScot Mobile Mini Stock Up 3.3 %

NASDAQ WSC traded up $1.43 on Thursday, hitting $44.25. The stock had a trading volume of 3,626,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,069,627. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $30.52 and a 52-week high of $53.46. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.52.

WillScot Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:WSC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.04. WillScot Mobile Mini had a net margin of 14.86% and a return on equity of 17.71%. The business had revenue of $590.55 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $587.95 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. will post 1.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at WillScot Mobile Mini

In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other WillScot Mobile Mini news, Director Erika T. Davis bought 2,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.65 per share, for a total transaction of $149,417.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $319,753.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bradley Lee Soultz bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $50.47 per share, with a total value of $252,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $504,700. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WillScot Mobile Mini Company Profile

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

