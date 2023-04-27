Oak Thistle LLC Purchases New Stake in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in shares of W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 514 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $286,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in GWW. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 1,568.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 165,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,122,000 after acquiring an additional 155,143 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of W.W. Grainger by 136.5% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 215,900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $105,616,000 after acquiring an additional 124,600 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,558,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,719,249,000 after buying an additional 116,455 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 3.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,192,981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,072,784,000 after buying an additional 80,677 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 22.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 289,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $149,367,000 after buying an additional 54,008 shares during the period. 71.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Loop Capital increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $670.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $660.00 to $785.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group increased their target price on W.W. Grainger from $695.00 to $800.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised W.W. Grainger from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $502.00 to $679.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $691.13.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

GWW stock traded up $33.27 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $693.09. 257,479 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 289,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $669.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $610.99. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a one year low of $440.48 and a one year high of $709.21. The company has a market cap of $34.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $0.17. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 60.13% and a net margin of 10.14%. The business had revenue of $3.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.44 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 33.31 earnings per share for the current year.

W.W. Grainger Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 8th will be given a $1.86 dividend. This is a positive change from W.W. Grainger’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.72. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 5th. This represents a $7.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. W.W. Grainger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.88%.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 7,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Deidra C. Merriwether sold 4,623 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $664.66, for a total value of $3,072,723.18. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,054,739.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald G. Macpherson sold 49,121 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $694.36, for a total value of $34,107,657.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,715,446.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 55,434 shares of company stock worth $38,315,317 in the last quarter. 9.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc is a supplier of maintenance, repair, and operating products, with operations in North America, Japan, and the United Kingdom. It operates through the following segments: High-Touch Solutions N.A., Endless Assortment, and Other. The High-Touch Solutions N.A. segment is involved in value-added MRO solutions that are rooted in deep product knowledge and customer expertise.

