Oak Thistle LLC Takes $343,000 Position in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Oak Thistle LLC bought a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Assurant by 0.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,701,004 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $973,455,000 after buying an additional 45,555 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Assurant by 6.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,370,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $780,154,000 after purchasing an additional 306,316 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Assurant by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,614,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,879,000 after buying an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Assurant by 53.7% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,622,996 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 566,763 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Assurant by 0.9% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,084,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,523,000 after acquiring an additional 9,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Assurant news, CAO Dimitry Dirienzo sold 525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.68, for a total transaction of $69,132.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 5,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $774,410.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

AIZ traded up $2.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $118.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,627 shares, compared to its average volume of 419,089. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.54. Assurant, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.49 and a 52-week high of $190.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $119.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $126.98.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The financial services provider reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.64. Assurant had a return on equity of 13.52% and a net margin of 2.68%. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.63 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Assurant, Inc. will post 10.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Assurant from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Assurant from $133.00 to $129.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Assurant in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.00.

Assurant, Inc engages in the provision of lifestyle and housing solutions of consumer purchases. It operates through Global Lifestyle and Global Housing segments. The Global Lifestyle segment offers mobile device solutions and extended service products and related services for mobile devices, consumer electronics and appliances, vehicle protection and related services.

