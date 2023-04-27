Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,000. IAC makes up 0.9% of Oak Thistle LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of IAC by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in IAC by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 7,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in IAC by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $808,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its position in IAC by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 12,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC grew its position in IAC by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 6,832 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of IAC from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $46.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on shares of IAC in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of IAC from $108.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of IAC from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.73.

NASDAQ:IAC traded up $2.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.75. 186,619 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 816,076. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.72 and its 200-day moving average is $49.85. The firm has a market cap of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of -3.60 and a beta of 1.13. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.52 and a twelve month high of $90.68.

IAC (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.32. The company had revenue of $1.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. IAC had a negative net margin of 22.35% and a negative return on equity of 4.52%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IAC Inc. will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IAC is a media and Internet company comprised of some of the world’s most recognized brands and products, such as HomeAdvisor, Vimeo, About.com, Dictionary.com, The Daily Beast, Investopedia, and Match Group’s online dating portfolio, which includes Match, OkCupid and Tinder. Ranked by Fortune magazine’s annual standing of the world’s most admired companies in the Internet Services & Retailing sector for many years, IAC’s family of websites is one of the largest in the world, with over two billion monthly visits reaching users in more than 190 countries.

