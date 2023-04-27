Oak Thistle LLC Takes Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Oak Thistle LLC purchased a new stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 5,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $377,000.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in MetLife by 41.1% during the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,225,676,000 after acquiring an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,714,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $408,128,000 after acquiring an additional 582,095 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of MetLife by 92.5% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,989,000 after purchasing an additional 2,530,149 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 4.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,883,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $272,917,000 after buying an additional 158,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its holdings in shares of MetLife by 6.2% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 3,504,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $213,004,000 after buying an additional 206,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

Get MetLife alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MET has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of MetLife from $84.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of MetLife from $79.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, MetLife currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at MetLife

MetLife Stock Up 1.4 %

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 2,857 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $202,732.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,915 shares in the company, valued at $3,471,008.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE MET traded up $0.83 during trading on Thursday, reaching $59.75. 1,865,626 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,883,653. The company has a market capitalization of $46.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $62.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. MetLife, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.83 and a twelve month high of $77.36.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.17 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MetLife Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is an increase from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 8th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.26%.

MetLife Profile

(Get Rating)

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for MetLife Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MetLife and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.