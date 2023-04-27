OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 127,000 shares, a drop of 31.8% from the March 31st total of 186,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS OBIIF remained flat at $157.08 during trading hours on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $159.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $154.44. OBIC Co.,Ltd. has a 52 week low of $134.25 and a 52 week high of $162.31. The firm has a market cap of $13.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.31 and a beta of 0.42.

OBIC Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:OBIIF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter. OBIC Co.,Ltd. had a return on equity of 16.25% and a net margin of 50.24%. The firm had revenue of $180.41 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.89 million. As a group, research analysts expect that OBIC Co.,Ltd. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About OBIC Co.,Ltd.

OBIC Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of solution system services. It operates through the following segments: System Integration, System Support, and Office Automation. The System Integration segment develops software packages based on customer needs. The System Support segment provides hardware maintenance and system operation support services.

