Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.
Oceaneering International Stock Performance
OII stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.22. 1,056,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $22.26.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Analysts Set New Price Targets
OII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Oceaneering International Company Profile
Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oceaneering International (OII)
- 10 E-commerce Stocks to Consider for Long-Term Buys
- Joby Aviation Extends Deal With Air Force, Analysts Maintain Hold
- Meta’s Earnings; Time To Buckle Up
- Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?
- Dividend Prince Automatic Data Processing Hits Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for Oceaneering International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oceaneering International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.