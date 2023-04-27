Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.05), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $536.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $515.62 million. Oceaneering International had a net margin of 1.26% and a return on equity of 6.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) EPS.

OII stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $17.22. 1,056,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,039,547. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 2.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.72. Oceaneering International has a 12 month low of $7.25 and a 12 month high of $22.26.

In other Oceaneering International news, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $161,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Oceaneering International news, Director Karen H. Beachy sold 9,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.58, for a total transaction of $167,010.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,386 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,185.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Earl Childress sold 9,251 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $161,892.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 79,391 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,389,342.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.01% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 250.1% in the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $161,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the first quarter worth $173,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

OII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Oceaneering International in a report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays raised their price target on Oceaneering International from $13.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

