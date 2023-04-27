Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.67 Per Share

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 20th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st will be paid a dividend of 0.67 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, May 15th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 28th. This is a positive change from Omega Healthcare Investors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18.

Omega Healthcare Investors has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.4% per year over the last three years. Omega Healthcare Investors has a dividend payout ratio of 201.5% meaning the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities research analysts expect Omega Healthcare Investors to earn $2.76 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 97.1%.

Get Omega Healthcare Investors alerts:

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $26.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.70 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Omega Healthcare Investors has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.74.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Omega Healthcare Investors

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.3% in the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 12,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.0% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 14,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 57,857 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,617,000 after buying an additional 458 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 6.1% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 498 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC boosted its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 5.6% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OHI. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Omega Healthcare Investors has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

(Get Rating)

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omega Healthcare Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.