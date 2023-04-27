ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) Shares Gap Down to $71.95

ON Semiconductor Corporation (NASDAQ:ON – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $71.95, but opened at $68.68. ON Semiconductor shares last traded at $67.14, with a volume of 3,816,298 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ON shares. Benchmark upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $69.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Susquehanna increased their price target on ON Semiconductor from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of ON Semiconductor from $70.40 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.84.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

ON Semiconductor Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.38 billion, a PE ratio of 15.80, a PEG ratio of 4.33 and a beta of 1.75. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $71.98.

ON Semiconductor ( NASDAQ:ON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The semiconductor company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.05. ON Semiconductor had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 42.09%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that ON Semiconductor Corporation will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, February 6th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other ON Semiconductor news, EVP Simon Keeton sold 4,000 shares of ON Semiconductor stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $320,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 209,781 shares in the company, valued at $16,782,480. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Hassane El-Khoury sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.18, for a total transaction of $395,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 606,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $47,999,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 14,000 shares of company stock worth $1,101,400. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ON Semiconductor

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in ON Semiconductor by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 34,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares during the period. Shaker Investments LLC OH lifted its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 15,780 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $984,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 7,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $488,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ON Semiconductor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 29,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC raised its position in shares of ON Semiconductor by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,529 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $949,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.84% of the company’s stock.

About ON Semiconductor

(Get Rating)

onsemi is engaged in disruptive innovations and also a supplier of power and analog semiconductors. The firm offers vehicle electrification and safety, sustainable energy grids, industrial automation, and 5G and cloud infrastructure, with a focus on automotive and industrial end-markets. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.