One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:VIS – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,630 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF were worth $480,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Industrials ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 39.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 32,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,287,000 after acquiring an additional 9,122 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in Vanguard Industrials ETF by 810.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 16,598 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 521.4% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 623,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,270,000 after purchasing an additional 523,240 shares during the period. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Industrials ETF by 8.8% during the first quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter.

VIS opened at $183.48 on Thursday. Vanguard Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $197.88. The company has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a PE ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $188.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $185.58.

Vanguard Industrials ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Industrials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the industrials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies whose businesses are dominated by one of the following activities, the manufacture and distribution of capital goods (including aerospace and defense, construction, engineering and building products, electrical equipment, and industrial machinery); the provision of commercial services and supplies (including printing, employment, environmental, and office services); or the provision of transportation services (including airlines, couriers, marine, road and rail, and transportation infrastructure).

