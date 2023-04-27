One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys 919 Shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:HGER – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 125,492 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 919 shares during the period. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF comprises approximately 1.8% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC owned approximately 4.07% of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF worth $2,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HGER. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 95.2% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 105,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,329,000 after purchasing an additional 51,566 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $202,000. Mutual Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 15,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $728,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its stake in Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF by 230.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 97,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,962,000 after acquiring an additional 67,981 shares during the period.

Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF stock opened at $21.61 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $21.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF has a 1 year low of $19.37 and a 1 year high of $25.53.

About Harbor Commodity All-Weather Strategy ETF

The Harbor All-Weather Inflation Focus ETF (HGER) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Quantix Inflation index. The fund tracks an index designed to provide broad exposure to inflation-sensitive commodities, selected and weighted based on fundamental and technical factors. The objective of the fund is to hedge inflation HGER was launched on Feb 9, 2022 and is managed by Harbor.

