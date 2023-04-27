One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Buys New Shares in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Meta Platforms, Inc. (NASDAQ:META – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 2,750 shares of the social networking company’s stock, valued at approximately $331,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Meta Platforms by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Laraway Financial Advisors Inc now owns 3,490 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Meta Platforms by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 1,870 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Meta Platforms during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Meta Platforms in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Meta Platforms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 60.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of META opened at $237.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $197.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $152.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $616.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.19. Meta Platforms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $88.09 and a 12 month high of $240.01.

Meta Platforms ( NASDAQ:META Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The social networking company reported $3.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.88. The business had revenue of $32.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.69 billion. Meta Platforms had a net margin of 19.90% and a return on equity of 21.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.67 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Meta Platforms, Inc. will post 10.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Meta Platforms news, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 24,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,568,132. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Marne L. Levine sold 23,317 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $191.00, for a total value of $4,453,547.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $789,976. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jennifer Newstead sold 342 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $50,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,568,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 68,255 shares of company stock valued at $12,435,622 in the last three months. 14.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on META. Tigress Financial raised their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $260.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $270.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their price target on Meta Platforms from $240.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of Meta Platforms from $245.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TD Cowen upped their target price on shares of Meta Platforms from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, forty have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.76.

Meta Platforms, Inc, engages in the development of social media applications. It builds technology that helps people connect, find communities, and grow businesses. It operates through the Family of Apps (FoA) and Reality Labs (RL) segments. The FoA segment consists of Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, WhatsApp, and other services.

