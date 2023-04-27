One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) by 11.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,850 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 750 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Hologic were worth $438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,420,602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,833,698,000 after acquiring an additional 97,603 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Hologic by 1.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,397,083 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,509,579,000 after acquiring an additional 345,453 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hologic by 0.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,550,359 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $745,229,000 after acquiring an additional 73,451 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Hologic by 227.2% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,284,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $435,485,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363,687 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hologic by 18.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,266,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,273,000 after purchasing an additional 672,414 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.17% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 9,128 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.28, for a total value of $778,435.84. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 14,298 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,219,333.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hologic Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Cowen raised their price target on Hologic from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Hologic from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Hologic from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $92.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Hologic presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.23.

Shares of HOLX opened at $83.54 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a PE ratio of 21.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.00. Hologic, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.78 and a 12 month high of $86.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.21, a quick ratio of 3.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $77.18.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Hologic had a net margin of 22.17% and a return on equity of 25.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Hologic, Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Hologic

(Get Rating)

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

Featured Articles

