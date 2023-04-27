One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC decreased its position in shares of ACV Auctions Inc. (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,632,325 shares of the company’s stock after selling 158,935 shares during the quarter. ACV Auctions makes up approximately 8.7% of One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in ACV Auctions were worth $13,401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ACV Auctions by 46.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 1,937 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ACV Auctions by 359.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of ACV Auctions in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ACV Auctions during the third quarter worth $81,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new stake in ACV Auctions in the fourth quarter valued at about $82,000. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ACVA. Barrington Research increased their price target on shares of ACV Auctions from $14.00 to $16.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price target on shares of ACV Auctions in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $14.00 target price on shares of ACV Auctions in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered ACV Auctions to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered ACV Auctions from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, ACV Auctions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.55.

Insider Buying and Selling

ACV Auctions Stock Up 1.1 %

In other ACV Auctions news, COO Vikas Mehta sold 82,748 shares of ACV Auctions stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $999,595.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 354,429 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,281,502.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, insider Craig Eric Anderson sold 84,242 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $1,017,643.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 215,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,608,748.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Vikas Mehta sold 82,748 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total transaction of $999,595.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 354,429 shares in the company, valued at $4,281,502.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,323,540 shares of company stock worth $28,381,695. 11.64% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ACVA stock opened at $12.28 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.41 and a beta of 1.40. ACV Auctions Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $14.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $12.21 and a 200-day moving average of $9.96.

ACV Auctions (NASDAQ:ACVA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $97.97 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.08 million. ACV Auctions had a negative return on equity of 18.17% and a negative net margin of 24.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ACV Auctions Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ACV Auctions

(Get Rating)

ACV Auctions Inc operates a digital marketplace that connects buyers and sellers for the online auction of wholesale vehicles. It also provides data services that offer insights into the condition and value of used vehicles, as well as offers customer financing services. ACV Auctions Inc was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Buffalo, New York.

Further Reading

