One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC Reduces Holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC reduced its position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179 shares during the period. One Charles Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $640,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Waycross Partners LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $664,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the period. Full Sail Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 6,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $914,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the period. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Wescott Financial Advisory Group LLC now owns 23,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after buying an additional 412 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 33.6% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 68,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,413,000 after buying an additional 17,273 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1,140.4% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 34,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,232,000 after buying an additional 31,737 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.13% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $155.94 on Thursday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a fifty-two week low of $122.18 and a fifty-two week high of $163.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $145.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $143.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $367.55 billion, a PE ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.35 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $20.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.32 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.33 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a $0.9407 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 20th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is presently 65.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $174.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.13.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.82, for a total value of $61,691.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,840 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,537,328.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jon R. Moeller sold 2,151 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $295,418.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 226,748 shares in the company, valued at $31,141,570.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 50,310 shares of company stock valued at $7,753,726. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

